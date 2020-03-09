  • search
    PFI member arrested for spreading false propaganda

    New Delhi, Mar 09: The Delhi Police have arrested a member of the Popular Front of India in connection with protests against the newly amended citizenship law. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police which is probing the cases relating to the riots at northeast Delhi said that they arrested Danish Mohammad as it was found that he was spreading false propaganda.

    Danish is a resident of Trilokpuri in Delhi. This comes in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate stating last month that the PFI is under the scanner for alleged anti national activities and also for fanning the violence during the protests.

    Danish Mohammad
    Danish Mohammad Image courtesy: Twitter
      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 9th, 2020

      The ED had said that Rs 120 crore was deposited in 73 bank accounts linked with the PFI. Two thirds of the deposits were kept in cash at the PFI's headquarters in Shaheen Bagh Delhi, the ED also said.

      Story first published: Monday, March 9, 2020, 16:06 [IST]
