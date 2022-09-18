PFI case: NIA raids 23 places in Andhra, Telangana

From slaying terrorists to paralysing Yasin Malik, NIA is India's answer to terror and threat

Hyderabad, Sep 18: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out raids at multiple locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in a major crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI).

The raids were conducted at 23 places including the residence and business premises of suspects in Kurnool, Nellore, Kadapa, Guntur of Andhra Pradesh and Nizamabad of Telangana.

During the searches, the NIA officials have picked up PFI district convener Shadullah, and members Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Abdul Mobin for questioning during these searches.

They are being questioned for instigating violence and illegal activities/training under the guise of teaching karate.

Story first published: Sunday, September 18, 2022, 14:05 [IST]