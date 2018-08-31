Petrol prices touch new high across metro cities

New Delhi, Aug 31: Fuel prices have been increased again on Friday. Price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 78.52/litre (increase by Rs 0.22/litre) and price of Diesel is Rs 70.21/litre (increase by Rs 0.28/litre).

Price of petrol in Mumbai is Rs 85.93/litre (increase* by Rs 0.21/litre) and price of Diesel is Rs 74.54/litre (increase* by Rs 0.30/litre).

The revised rates were made effective from 6 am on August 31, 2018.

Diesel price had previously hit its highest level on May 29 when it reached Rs 69.31 a litre mark in Delhi. Petrol in Delhi today costs Rs 77.91 per litre, and Rs 85.33 in Mumbai.

The rates are however lower than the peak hit on May 29 when they touched Rs Rs 78.43 a litre in Delhi and Rs 86.24 in Mumbai. Fuel prices have been on the rise since August 16 after the rupee dipped to its lowest value against the US dollar.