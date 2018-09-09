  • search

Petrol prices soars high, Rs.87.89 per litre in Mumbai: Check today’s rate

    New Delhi, Sep 9: Petrol prices soared to fresh record high on Sunday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today.

    Both petrol and diesel prices have been at their all-time high in the country for around a week now, due to increase in crude oil prices and depreciation in the rupee against the dollar. Weakening of the Indian rupee makes the import of crude oil expensive.

    Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.80.50 per litre & Rs.72.61 per litre, respectively.

    In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 87.89 per litre diesel Rs 77.09 per litre respectively.

    The petrol price surged by 12 paise from 80.38 per litre and the hike in diesel price is 10 paise from Rs 72.51 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

    Since the start of the year, the petrol price in Delhi has risen by Rs 10.41 from Rs 69.97 a litre and the diesel price has gone up by Rs 12.81 from Rs 59.70 a litre on January 1.

