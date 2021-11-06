Petrol prices drop below Rs 100 for first time in 5 months in these states

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 06: Petrol prices in 15 states and three Union Territories are being sold below Rs 100 for the first time since July. 23 states and UTs have undertaken a commensurate reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar are the only BJP ruled states where petrol costs more than Rs 100. In Ladakh, the price of petrol is more than Rs 100.

After the Centre announced rate cuts on the two fuels, 16 states and 7 UTs announced cuts in VAT.

Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Puducherry are selling petrol below Rs 100.

Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Andaman and Nicobar have not announced any reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel. Odisha however is the only non BJP ruled state that announced a VAT refection of Rs 3 per litre on diesel and petrol.

The highest reduction in petrol price has been Ladakh where the price dropped by Rs 13.43. The price of petrol in Ladakh is Rs 102.99. Karnataka, Puducherry and Mizoram are states where the prices of petrol have dropped by Rs 12.62 and 13.35 a litre.

The minimum fall in petrol prices was in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The price was reduced by Rs 5.7. In Chennai the price of petrol was reduced by Rs 11.16 and in the case of diesel it was Rs 5.26. In Rajasthan the price dropped by Rs 6.35 for petrol.

Rajasthan however tops in terms of costliest diesel. It is priced at Rs 95.71 a litre, followed by Andhra Pradesh at Rs 95.18 and Mumbai-Rs 94.14. Diesel at Rs 79.55 is cheapest in Mizoram.

