Petrol price touches all-time high, Rs 88.67 per litre in Mumbai: Check today’s rate

    New Delhi, Sep 14: Petrol prices continued to rise on Friday across the four metros. The revised rates are applicable from 6 am from today. Both petrol and diesel prices have been at their all-time high in the country for around a week now, due to increase in crude oil prices and depreciation in the rupee against the dollar. Weakening of the Indian rupee makes the import of crude oil expensive.

    Petrol at Rs 81.28/litre (increase by Rs 0.28/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.30/litre (increase by Rs 0.22/litre) in Delhi.

    A litre of petrol was retailed at Rs. 88.67 in Mumbai, Rs. 84.49 in Chennai and Rs. 83.14 in Kolkata. Diesel was sold at a price of Rs. 73.30/ litre in Delhi, Rs. 77.82 per litre in Mumbai, Rs. 77.49 per litre in Chennai and Rs. 75.36 per litre in Kolkata.

    Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or VAT. Mumbai has the highest rate of VAT or sales tax in the country.

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 9:10 [IST]
