YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Petrol, diesel rates remained unchanged for fourth consecutive day: Auto fuels to get further cheaper

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 8: The price of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive day after the government announced a cut in excise duty on Diwali eve.

    On 3 November, the government reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre following which over 20 states have cut value-added tax (VAT) on auto fuels, giving much-needed relief to the consumers.

    Petrol, diesel rates remained unchanged for fourth consecutive day: Auto fuels to get further cheaper

    On Monday, the price of a litre of petrol in Delhi costs Rs 103.97 while diesel is retailed at Rs 86.67 per litre. In the commercial capital Mumbai, people have to shell out Rs 109.68 per litre of petrol and Rs 94.14 for a litre of diesel.

    In Kolkata, petrol is sold at Rs 104.67 per litre while diesel is retailed at Rs 89.79 per litre. In the southern city of Chennai, a litre of petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 101.40 and Rs 91.43, respectively

    However, the price of a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 100.56 while diesel is retailed at Rs 85.01 per litre.

    Petrol, Diesel Rates to be Slashed Further

    Experts believe that there might be more cuts in the offing considering the government has filled its coffers with high rates of taxes already. As per latest government data, central excise duty collection touched Rs 1,37,236 crore till August in FY22 which is a growth of almost 37 per cent over Rs 1,00,398 crore excise revenue collected by the Centre in the first five months of FY21.

    In 2021, the rates of auto fuels have seen over Rs 21 increase per litre due to high excise duty and due to increase in global crude oil prices in the international market.

    Hence, there is a room for reducing the prices of petrol and diesel in the months to come.

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 13:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X