Record fuel price hike due to spike in oil prices during last two weeks: Sitharaman

Petrol breaches the Rs 100 mark in Delhi as fuel prices are hiked again

Petrol, diesel prices today: Relief for consumers as fuel rates remain unchanged

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 01: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday after it was hiked by 80 paise a litre each on Thursday. Prior to the second pause in 11 days, auto fuel rates had gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre.

Oil companies have increased the prices of petrol by Rs 6.40 in the last 10 days, while the prices of diesel have also increased by almost the same amount.

Petrol in Delhi costs Rs 101.81 per litre as against Rs 101.01 previously while diesel is priced at Rs 93.07 a litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on 22 March.

Petrol and diesel prices in metros

Delhi Petrol - Rs 101.81 and Diesel Rs 93.07 per litre

Mumbai - Petrol Rs 116.72 and Diesel Rs 100.94 per litre

Chennai - Petrol Rs 107.45 and Diesel Rs 97.52 per litre

Kolkata - Petrol Rs 111.35 and Diesel Rs 96.22 per litre

Meanwhile, Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that helps aeroplanes fly - was hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase in ATF price comes on back of the steepest ever hike 18.3 per cent (Rs 17,135.63 per kl) effected on March 16.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price of benchmark fuel in the preceding fortnight.

Jet fuel, which makes up for almost 40 per cent of the running cost of an airline, has this year surged to new highs.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by Rs 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 8:30 [IST]