Will petroleum products come under GST in 2022? Centre should turn tricky issue into 'win-win' situation

Why is a Rs 12 hike in fuel prices needed to break even

Petrol, diesel price hike on wait-and-watch mode; Oil Min says Decision in best interest of Citizens

Petrol diesel prices today: Check cost in your city today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 09: Petrol and diesel prices are likely to be hiked this week as oil companies prepare to pare losses accumulated from keeping rates steady for over four months in the run-up to assembly elections in five states, including UP, despite international oil prices jumping to a 13-year high of $140 per barrel, PTI reported.

The price of petrol after the VAT cut will go down from the current Rs 103 per litre to Rs 95 per litre, sources quoted by PTI said.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US oil benchmark, rose to $130.50 per barrel on Sunday evening, its highest since July 2008, before retreating. The international benchmark, Brent crude, hit a high of $139.13 at one point overnight, also its highest since July 2008.

City wise price of fuel in India: Rates per litre:

Delhi: Petrol Rs 95.41, Diesel Rs 86.67

Chennai: Petrol Rs 101.40, Diesel Rs 91.43

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 104.67, Diesel Rs 89.79

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 109.98, Diesel Rs 94.14

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 107.06, Diesel Rs 90.70

Noida: Petrol Rs 95.64, Diesel Rs 87.14

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 95.29, Diesel Rs 86.81

Patna: Petrol Rs 106.26, Diesel Rs 91.43

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 100.58, Diesel Rs 85.01

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 95.28, Diesel Rs 86.80

Gandhinagar: Petrol Rs 95.35, Diesel Rs 89.33

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 108.20, Diesel Rs 94.62

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 106.36, Diesel Rs 93.47

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 12:05 [IST]