Will fuel prices come down? Here's is what Petroleum Minister has to say

Why Petrol prices are likely to rise further

Petrol, diesel prices rise to new record high: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 4: Prices of the fuels have been increased by state-run oil companies again across the metros. In Delhi, the rate of petrol rose to its highest-ever level after 25 paise hike and it now costs Rs 102.64 per litre and the price of diesel too touched a record high of Rs 91.07 after 30 paise hike in the country's capital.

In the commercial capital Mumbai, people can buy a litre of petrol at Rs 108.67 after an increase of 24 paise. A litre of diesel costs Rs 98.80 after a 30 paise hike.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 100.23 while a litre of diesel costs Rs 95.59. People in Kolkata has to shell out Rs 103.26 and Rs 94.17 for a litre of petrol and diesel, respectively.

In Bengaluru, the price has gone up to Rs 106.21 per litre, while diesel is retailed at Rs 96.66. The rate of petrol and diesel per litre in Hyderabad is revised to Rs 106.77 and Rs 99.37, respectively.

State-owned Indian Oil Corp (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) resumed daily price revisions on September 24 after international oil prices neared a three-year high.

While the diesel rate has gone up by Rs 1.85 per litre, the price of petrol per litre has been hiked by Rs 1 in four instalments. It has to be noted that the diesel price was increased by Rs 9.14 and petrol price saw a hike of Rs 11.44 per litre between 4 May and 17 July.

In the last couple of days, global benchmark Brent crude is trading above $78 per barrel.

On daily basis, the oil marketing companies revise the price of fuels and the new prices will come into effect at 6 am every day. Four factors influence the rise of fuel price crude - oil, freight and processing charges, excise duty and VAT.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 12:28 [IST]