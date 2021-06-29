Like petrol, diesel India must have strategic oxygen reserve to combat future COVID-19 waves: NTF tells SC

Petrol, diesel prices hiked upto 35 paise: Check rates in your city

New Delhi, June 29: Petrol prices were hiked again on Tuesday by 34-35 paise and diesel by 28-30 paise after a day's hiatus, taking fuel prices to another record highs in the country.

Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 98.81 per litre, while Diesel is retailing at Rs 89.18 per litre. Mumbai's petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 104.90 per litre.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Today's Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals: