    Petrol, diesel prices hiked upto 35 paise: Check rates in your city

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 29: Petrol prices were hiked again on Tuesday by 34-35 paise and diesel by 28-30 paise after a day's hiatus, taking fuel prices to another record highs in the country.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Petrol price in Delhi today stands at Rs 98.81 per litre, while Diesel is retailing at Rs 89.18 per litre. Mumbai's petrol cost is the highest across metro cities, standing at a staggering Rs 104.90 per litre.

    Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

    Today's Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals:

    City Today Price Yesterday's Price
    New Delhi ₹ 98.81 ₹ 98.46
    Kolkata ₹ 98.64 ₹ 98.30
    Mumbai ₹ 104.90 ₹ 104.56
    Chennai ₹ 99.82 ₹ 99.49
    Gurgaon ₹ 96.20 ₹ 95.86
    Noida ₹ 96.05 ₹ 95.92
    Bangalore ₹ 102.11 ₹ 101.75
    Bhubaneswar ₹ 99.96 ₹ 99.24
    Chandigarh ₹ 95.03 ₹ 94.69
    Hyderabad ₹ 102.69 ₹ 102.32
    Jaipur ₹ 105.74 ₹ 105.18
    Lucknow ₹ 95.84 ₹ 95.51
    Patna ₹ 100.81 ₹ 100.47
    Trivandrum ₹ 101.04 ₹ 100.20

