Petrol, diesel prices hiked on Wednesday: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 27: After two days break, the rates of fuel in the country was increased on Wednesday. In Delhi, the rates for a litre of petrol and diesel were hiked by 35 paise. Now, people have to shell out Rs 107.94 and Rs 96.67 for petrol and diesel per litre, respectively.

After revision, petrol costs Rs 113.80 per litre in Mumbai while people have to shell out Rs 104,75 for a litre of diesel. In Chennai, a litre of petrol is retailed at 104.83 and diesel is sold at Rs 100.92 a litre.

Coming to Kolkata, the price of petrol and diesel per litre stands at Rs 108.46 and Rs 99.78, respectively.

Across the country, petrol rates have been increased by 31 to 35 paise while diesel price saw a hike in the range of 33 to 37 paise.

In most cities in the country, the rate of petrol per litre is above Rs 100 and the price of the diesel per litre touched Rs 100-crore mark in some cities including in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

On daily basis, the oil marketing companies revise the price of fuels and the new prices will come into effect at 6 am every day. Four factors influence the rise of fuel price crude - oil, freight and processing charges, excise duty and VAT.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 86.28 per barrel for the first time in seven years. A month back, Brent was trading at USD 73.51.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 14:05 [IST]