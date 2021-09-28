Will fuel prices come down? Here's is what Nirmala Sitharaman has to say

Will fuel prices come down? Here's is what Petroleum Minister has to say

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru: Check new rates in major cities here

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 28: The petrol and diesel prices across metro cities have been increased by the oil marketing companies on Tuesday. The petrol rate was remained unchanged for the last 22 days while diesel is hiked for the third consecutive day.

After an increase of Rs 0.20, the petrol price in Delhi stands at 101.39 per litre. Whereas the price of a diesel per litre was increased to 89.57 after Rs 0.25 hike per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol reached Rs 107.47 per litre, with a hike of Rs 0.21, while diesel saw a hike of Rs 0.27 and reached Rs 97.21 per litre.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.87 per litre with a hike of Rs 0.20 and the rate of diesel per litre stands at 92.67 after a hike of Rs 0.25 for the third consecutive day.

People in Chennai can buy a litre of petrol at Rs 99.15 with a hike of Rs 0.19, while diesel price went up by Rs 0.24 per litre as it costs Rs 94.17 per litre on Tuesday.

In Bengaluru, the price of a litre of petrol is Rs 104.92 and diesel costs Rs 95.06 per litre.

People in Bhopal and Patna have to shell out Rs 109.85 and Rs 104.04 for a litre of petrol, respectively. Whereas diesel costs Rs 98.45 and Rs 95.70, per litre, in the two North Indian cities.

On daily basis, the oil marketing companies revise the price of fuels and the new prices will come into effect at 6 am every day. Four factors influence the rise of fuel price crude - oil, freight and processing charges, excise duty and VAT.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 11:53 [IST]