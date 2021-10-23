YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth straight day: Check fuel rates

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 23: Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday touched an all-time high across the country after rates were hiked for the third consecutive day by 35 paise per litre each.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 107.24 a litre and Rs 113.12 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

    Delhi: Petrol- Rs 107.24, Diesel- Rs 95.97

    Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 113.12, Diesel- Rs 104

    Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 107.78, Diesel- Rs 99.08

    Chennai: Petrol- Rs 104.22, Diesel- Rs 100.25

    This is the fourth consecutive day of the price hike. There was no change in rates on October 18 and 19, prior to which prices were hiked by 35 paise per litre each on four straight days.

    While petrol has already hit the Rs 100-a-litre mark or more in all major cities of the country, diesel has touched that level in over a dozen states and is treading towards that mark in places from Srinagar to Chennai.

    Prices differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes.

    Petrol price has been hiked on 19 occasions since September 28, when a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision ended. In all, prices have gone up by Rs 5.7 a litre.

    Diesel rates have been increased by Rs 7 per litre in 22 hikes since September 24.

    Prior to that, the petrol price was increased by Rs 11.44 a litre between May 4 and July 17. The diesel rate had gone up by Rs 9.14 per litre during this period.

    More PETROL PRICES News  

    Read more about:

    petrol prices

    Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X