Petrol, diesel prices rise to new record high: Check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

Petrol, diesel prices at record high levels for 3rd straight day as rates hiked again

Petrol and diesel price hiked for 4th straight day in a row, hit a new all-time high

Petrol, diesel price hiked again after two-day pause: Check price in your city

Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Diesel crosses Rs 94 mark in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 16: Petrol and diesel prices on Saturday rallied to their highest ever levels across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.49 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) and diesel Rs 94.22 per litre (up by Rs0.35) respectively today.

In Mumbai, petrol now comes for Rs 106.11 a litre; while in Kolkata, it costs Rs 102.70.

This is the third straight day of 35 paise per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices. There was no change in rates on October 12 and 13.

Since the ending of a three-week-long hiatus in rate revision in the last week of September, this is the 15th increase in petrol price and the 18th time that diesel rates have gone up.

While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 84.61 per barrel for the first time in seven years.

A month back, Brent was trading at USD 73.51.

Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

The surge in international oil prices ended a three-week hiatus in rates on September 28 for petrol and September 24 for diesel.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 10:14 [IST]