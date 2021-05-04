YouTube
    Petrol, diesel prices hiked after 18 days

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: Petrol and diesel prices were hiked up to 18 paise across the metros on Tuesday, after a pause of 18 days. Due to the value-added tax, petrol and diesel rates differ across states in India.

    Petrol prices in Delhi have been increased by 15 paise, from Rs 90.40 per litre to Rs 90.55 per litre, and diesel prices have been adjusted by 18 paise, from Rs 80.73 per litre to Rs 80.91 per litre.

    Representational Image
    According to the state-run oil refiner, the updated rates of petrol and diesel in Mumbai are Rs 96.95 per litre and Rs 87.98 per litre, respectively. Mumbai currently has the highest petrol prices among the four metro cities.

    The state-run oil marketing companies, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum all saw their share prices rise after the country's largest state-run oil distributor, Indian Oil, raised petrol and diesel rates after an 18-day hiatus on Tuesday.

    Indian Oil jumped 1.63 percent, Bharat Petroleum 2%, and Hindustan Petroleum 3.2 percent.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 11:31 [IST]
