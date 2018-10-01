  • search

Petrol, diesel prices at record highs, Rs 91.08 per litre in Mumbai: Check today's rate

By
    New Delhi, Oct 1: Petrol, diesel prices hit another record high on Monday as the upward trend in fuel prices continued. Petrol prices were increased by 24 paise per litre while diesel prices were hiked by 30 paise across the four metro cities.

    Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 83.73 per litre (increase by Rs 0.24) & Rs 75.09 per litre (increase by Rs 0.30), respectively.

    While in Mumbai, petrol price Rs 91.08 per litre (increase by Rs 0.24) & Rs 79.72 per litre (increase by Rs 0.32), respectively.

    It may be noted that petrol prices vary from state to state because of the difference in state VAT, which is highest in Maharashtra and one of the lowest in Delhi.

    Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

    As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee. It may be noted that Brent crude, a benchmark of international crude prices, is trading near a four-year high of $83 per barrel mark. The rupee has also depreciated nearly 12 per cent in this year so far.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 8:44 [IST]
