Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 30: The prices of petrol and diesel have been increased for the fourth consecutive day in India. While the petrol rates have been hiked from 31 paise to 36 paise in major cities, the rates of diesel have been hiked from 35 to 37 paise across the country.

In New Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel have been hiked by 35 paise. Now, people have to shell out Rs 108.99 and Rs 97.22 for a litre of petrol and diesel, respectively, in the nation's capital.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol is retailed at Rs 105.94, up by 34 paise, while diesel is sold at Rs 105.86 for one litre after a hike of 37 paise.

People in Kolkata can buy petrol at Rs 109.46 per litre, higher by 34 paise, while diesel is retailed at Rs 100.84 per litre, expensive by 35 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 105.74, up by 31 paise and the price of a litre of diesel stands at Rs 101.92 per litre after 33 paise hike.

In Bhopal, a litre of petrol is sold at Rs 117.71, costlier by 36 paise, while diesel is sold at Rs 107.13 after a hike of 37 paise.

In most cities in the country, the rates of petrol and diesel per litre are above Rs 100.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

On daily basis, the oil marketing companies revise the price of fuels and the new prices will come into effect at 6 am every day. Four factors influence the rise of fuel price crude - oil, freight and processing charges, excise duty and VAT.

Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. This is because the international benchmark Brent crude is trading at USD 84.38 per barrel for the first time in seven years. A month back, Brent was trading at USD 73.51.