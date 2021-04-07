Petrol, diesel price in India remains unchanged; Check details of major cities

Ready to discuss bringing petrol, diesel under GST at next Council meet: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi, Apr 07: Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged today (April 07). The price of petrol and diesel has been the same for a week now after falling across major cities on March 30, 2021.

Delhi was quoting a petrol price of Rs 90.56 per litre, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per litre. Fuel prices remain the highest in Mumbai at Rs 96.98 per litre for Petrol.

Petrol price in Mumbai is the highest across major cities today at Rs 96.98 per litre while Diesel in the country's financial capital costs Rs 87.96 per litre. The divergence in prices between Delhi and Mumbai is owing to different prices in different cities.

The petrol and diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana and Pune are as follows:

a. Chennai: Petrol prices - Rs 92.58 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 85.88 per litre

b. Kolkata: Petrol prices - Rs 90.77 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 83.75 per litre

c. Pune: Petrol prices - Rs 96.62 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 86.27 per litre

d. Bengaluru: Petrol prices - Rs 93.59 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 85.75 per litre

e. Hyderabad: Petrol prices - Rs 94.16 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 88.20 per litre

f. Noida (UP): Petrol prices - 88.91 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 81.33 per litre

g. Mohali (Punjab): Petrol prices - Rs 92.77 per litre; Diesel prices - 83.72 per litre

h. Chandigarh: Petrol prices 87.14 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 80.57 per litre

i. Gurugram (Haryana): Petrol prices - Rs 88.52 per litre; Diesel prices - Rs 81.45 per litre