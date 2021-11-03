Prashant Kishor in viral video: With or without Modi, BJP will be centre of Indian polity for decades

BJP-ruled states slashes petrol, diesel rates further: New price to come into effect from today

New Delhi, Nov 3: The BJP-ruled states have reduced the rates of petrol and diesel after the Centre slashed excise duty on the fuel on Wednesday. Assam, Karnataka and Tripura have reduced the fuel rates by Rs 7 which will come into effect from tomorrow.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked Narendra Modi for the reduction in excise duty and announced that the state will reduce Rs 7 per litre for petrol and diesel.

"Karnataka State Government has decided to reduce the price of diesel and petrol by Rs 7 per litre. An estimated Rs 2,100 crores of KST to cost the exchequer. The petrol price in the state is estimated to be around Rs 95.50 and estimated price of diesel is Rs 81.50."

On 3 November, a litre of petrol costs Rs 113.93 and diesel costs Rs 104.50 per litre in Bengaluru.

Similarly, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced that the petrol and diesel rates have been reduced further by the state government. He tweeted, "After central and state governments deduction in fuel prices, petrol and diesel will be cheaper by ₹12 and ₹17 respectively in #Tripura from tomorrow. A happier#Diwali for the 37 lakh people of #Tripura."

On 3 November, a litre of petrol and diesel in Tripura are retailed at Rs 110.35 and Rs 101.04, respectively.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the Prime Minister and tweeted, "Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Honble PM @narendramodi ,I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7/- with immediate effect @nsitharaman. "

People in Assam have to shell out Rs 106.46 and Rs 98.59 for one litre of petrol and diesel, respectively, on 3 November.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in a message on social media, said the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre and Rs 17 per litre, respectively, in the state. He said the reduction in fuel prices is a "great Diwali gift" given to Indians by the Modi government.

However, other BJP-ruled states including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are yet to reduce VAT on fuel.

On eve of the Diwali festival, the Government of India announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel. To give a further fillip to the economy, Govt of India decided to significantly reduce excise duty on diesel and petrol, Ministry of Finance said, adding the reduction will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping the poor and middle classes.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for excise duty reduction and urged the state governments to slash the VAT on fuel to ease the burden on consumers, further.

However, the opposition parties have called it "a temporary measure to save face" and "throw dust in the eyes of the people."