Petrol, diesel at all-time high: Check rates

    New Delhi, Oct 20: Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday hit fresh all-time highs following a surge in global crude oil rates.

    The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 106.19 per litre and Rs 94.92 per litre respectively today.

    In Mumbai, petrol now comes for Rs 112.11 a litre; while diesel costs Rs 102.89.

    Petrol prices in Chennai breached the Rs 103 per litre-mark and is currently sold at Rs 103.31 per litre.

    Petrol, diesel rates in metro cities

    City Petrol Diesel
    Delhi 106.19 94.92
    Mumbai 112.11 102.89
    Chennai 103.31 99.26
    Kolkata 106.78 98.03

    While petrol price in most of the country is already above Rs 100-a-litre mark, diesel rates have crossed that level in a dozen states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka and Leh.

    Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

    Shedding the modest price change policy, state-owned fuel retailers have since October 6 started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers.

    Being a net importer of oil, India prices petrol and diesel at rates equivalent to international prices.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 9:04 [IST]
