Petrol breaches the Rs 100 mark in Delhi as fuel prices are hiked again

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

    Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against Rs 100.21 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 91.47 per litre to Rs 92.27 according to a price notification of state fuel retailers, according to news agency PTI.

    Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

    This is the ninth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. On the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On the following days, petrol price went up by 50 paise and 30 paise a litre while diesel rose by 55 paise and 35 paise a litre. Petrol price was on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre and diesel by 70 paise.

    In all, petrol and diesel prices have gone up by Rs 5.60 per litre each.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 8:22 [IST]
    X