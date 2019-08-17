  • search
    Petition filed in SC challenging Article 370 and reorganisation of J&K

    By Vishal S
    New Delhi, Aug 17: Six petitioners, including former Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak and Retired Major General Ashok Mehta, have reportedly moved a petition in the Supreme Court challenging revocation of Article 370 and reorganising of Jammu and Kashmir to 2 union territories.

    Petition moved the Supreme Court challenging the J&K Reorganisation Bill & the abrogation of Article 370, reported.

    Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP led Centre had revoked this provision on August 5. It was also decided to re-organise state into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 17, 2019, 20:35 [IST]
