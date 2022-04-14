Perverts!! Four held for gang-raping monitor lizard

Want a BMW? Try working for this IT firm in Chennai

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 14: Four persons have been arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly raping a monitor lizard.

The accused who are hunters allegedly entered the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in the Sabha area at Gothane and committed the horrific crime. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Tukram, Pawar Mangesh, Janardhan Kamtekar and Akshay Sunil.

The forest department checked the mobile phone of the accused and found out about the incident. The officials found the recording of the act which showed the accused trying to rape the monitor lizard.

The accused were traced with the help of CCTV footage in which they can be seen roaming in the forest.

These persons had come from Konkan to Kolhapur's Chandoli village for hunting.

The police are obviously perplexed with the incident. They will charge them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced before court and action will be taken against them. If found guilty the accused could be sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

The Bengal monitor lizard is a preserved species under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 11:52 [IST]