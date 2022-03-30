YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Personal loans for prisoners: How Maha govt plans to help improve living standard of inmates families

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 30: With an aim to improve the standard of prisoners' families, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday launched a scheme which will give a loan to a prisoner's family without a guarantor. At the interest rate of seven per cent, the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank will give loans under the scheme up to Rs 50,000. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the scheme will be implemented on a pilot basis at Yerawada Central Jail, Pune.

    Personal loans for prisoners: How Maha govt plans to help improve living standard of inmates families

    "It will also be the first innovative loan scheme in the country to get a loan based on the income earned while working in a prison. With this, a welfare scheme can come in concrete form and approximately 1,055 prisoners can benefit from the scheme. Many inmates are serving long-term imprisonment. Since the majority of these inmates are prominent members of the family, their families may become distraught," Patil said after a meeting at Sahyadri Guest House.

    "A feeling in the family that the person who has gone to jail has failed in his family duties. In such a situation, providing a loan to a prisoner for the needs of his family would help to increase the family's sympathy and love for the prisoner and help maintain a healthy family atmosphere," added the minister.

    Loan Limit

    The bank will consider the prisoner's duration of punishment, possible relief from it, age, estimated annual working day and minimum daily income before approving the amount. The loan will not require a guarantor.

    The Home Minister said that the loan will be given without collateral and only on a personal guarantee.

    The lending bank will be solely responsible for ensuring that the loan amount is used to meet the needs of the family concerned or to pay the fees of their lawyers or for other legal matters. In addition, 1 per cent of the amount recovered by the bank from loan repayment will be given annually to the Prisoners' Welfare Fund, ANI reports.

    More PRISONERS News  

    Read more about:

    prisoners loans maharashtra

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 14:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X