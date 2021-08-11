Perseid Meteor Shower 2021 to be visible today: How, when and where to watch

Shit happens: Meteor that caused panic turned out to be human waste

New Delhi, Aug 11: The Perseid meteor shower, an annual celestial event, is all set to peak on Wednesday (August 11) night.

First spotted by American space agency Nasa's meteor-tracking cameras on July 26, the Perseids are predicted to reach their peak before dawn on August 12, giving the best chance to witness one of the biggest meteor showers of the year.

You can watch several shooting hours tonight, if you are in the right location and looking at the right point in the sky. Spectators can expect to see the greatest number of meteors during the shower's peak between Aug. 11-13 this year, according to Earthsky.org.

This year, you can expect to see up to 60 meteors per hour at the shower's peak, according to Earthsky.org.

According to NASA, Perseids are one of the most plentiful showers (50-100 meteors seen per hour) and occur with warm summer nighttime weather.

The Perseids can be best viewed in the northern hemisphere. Fortunately for us, this is the hemisphere in which India lies.

What is Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseids are a prolific meteor shower associated with the comet Swift-Tuttle. The meteors are called the Perseids because the point from which they appear to hail (called the radiant) lies in the constellation Perseus.

How to watch online?

You can watch it live through this link shared by Nasa:

https://go.nasa.gov/3lVdz5g

You can also catch live stream on Nasa's Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/NasaMeteorWatch/

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 13:17 [IST]