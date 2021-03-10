Permanent commission: Tremendous satisfaction in delivering verdict says Justice Chandrachud

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 10: When you deliver a judgment making women equal contributors to growth and safety of the nation, it is extremely satisfying, Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

Justice Chandrachud said this while citing his February 2020 judgment giving permanent commission to women in the armed forces.

"I can very well remember authoring this judgment and delivering it just before the lockdown. When I can see 365 women officers granted permanent commission and there are more officers who are going to get it exactly after a year of this judgment, there is a great sense of satisfaction for a judge."

There is tremendous amount of satisfaction of being a judge. With the assistance and the vision of lawyers, we could deliver a judgment which led to opening up of more public spaces for women, making them equal contributors to growth and safety of the nation, he also said.

"Yes, you do a lot of routine work every day; you do exactly the same kind of work almost every day; your routine from morning to evening is almost the same, but I have no second thought about why I chose to be a judge. I guess judgeship is something that grows on you" Justice Chandrachud also said.

The verdict was delivered by Justices Chandrachud and M R Shah.