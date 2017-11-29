Perks for Sasikala in jail: DIG Roopa demands ACB probe after Rs 20 crore defamation suit

Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa who exposed irregularities in Bengaluru central jail has now demanded an Anti-Corruption Bureau probe into the matter. Former Prisons DIG Roopa has been slapped with a Rs 20 crore defamation case by her former boss and prisons chief Satyanarayana.

Unfazed by the defamation suit, Roopa has demanded that the ACB probe allegations of corruption against the jail staff. "The report submitted by Vinay Kumar has confirmed that irregularities did take place in the jail and special privileges were given to select prisoners. It is now important to find out why privileges were given and that can be probed by the ACB. I stand by my statements and insist that the ACB probe the matter," D Roopa said.

Former prisons chief Satyanarayana has filed a defamation case against Roopa for alleging that bribes were given to prison authorities to dole out perks to select prisoners. Roopa has reiterated that she will fight the matter in court. Satyanarayana retired soon after allegations of corruption were levelled against him. A special probe panel appointed by the Karnataka government filed a report on alleged irregularities but left out charges of corruption.

Oneindia news