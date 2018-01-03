Periyar University UG, PG result 2017 declared, steps to check

Written By:
The Periyar University UG, PG result 2017 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The varsity conducted the UG and PG exams between November and December this year. Moreover, the Periyar University results can also be received from the students' respective colleges. The results are available on periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to check Periyar University UG, PG result 2017:

  • Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in
  • Click on the result section flashing under 'News and Events' section
  • A new page will open
  • Enter required details
  • Submit
  • View results
  • Take a printout

Story first published: Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 8:23 [IST]
