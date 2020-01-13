People who thrive on country’s resources fomenting terror and naxalism: Yogi

Lucknow, Jan 13: Lamenting the growing trend of anti-India sloganeering in some universities, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said some people thriving on the resources of the country are trying to throw it in the cauldron of terrorism, Naxalism and extremism.

Addressing the inaugural function of the five-day National Youth Festival on Swami Vivekananda's 157 birth anniversary here, the chief minister also exhorted youths to get out of Macaulay's mindset and appreciate that the world today expects India to mediate between America and Iran, unlike in the past when only the US or Russia was expected to broker peace.

Swami Vivekanand was born on January 12, 1863.

"The same people who thrive on the resources of the country are trying to throw India in the cauldron of terrorism, Naxalism and extremism. This is confirmed by their statements," the chief minister said.

"The slogans being raised in certain institutes of higher education in the country continuously trouble us. They warn us about where the centres of conspiracy against the country are located," the chief minister said.

Recalling Vivekananda's observation that "when a person starts being ashamed of his ancestors, it indicates that his end has come", Adityanath said, "When we are unable to take pride in the glorious moments of our past and the deeds of our great men, we are making our future bleak."

"Therefore, it has been said that a person, cut off from his past, is a 'Trishanku' (a person suspended midair upside down, midway his desired goal)," said the chief minister, adding, "A trishanku has no future, it remains disconnected."

Adityanath said, "The country got Independence in 1947 and at that time there were many people who thought the country came into being in 1947 and so those having the mentality of Macaulay exaggerated that we are in the process of becoming a nation. Some others went further and said I am Hindu by accident."

"Those who did not have the knowledge of history they did not acknowledge India as a complete 'rashtra' at the time of Independence and because of their ignorance such people are raising anti-India slogans in institutes of higher education," he said.

The chief minister's reference of Thomas Babington Macaulay, the first law member in the council of the first Governor General of India Lord William Bentinck, appointed as per the provisions of the Charter Act, 1933, was not lost on the audience.

A key jurist responsible for evolution of uniform laws in British India, Lord Macaulay, however, was a bitter critic of the contemporary Indian Education system.

In his famous "Memorandum on (Indian) Education", he had argued that "Western learning was superior, and currently could only be taught (in India) through the medium of English. There was, therefore, a need to produce 'a class of persons, Indian in blood and colour, but English in taste, in opinions, in morals and in intellect', who could, in turn, develop the tools to transmit Western learning in the vernacular languages of India."

Referring to the globally growing respect for India, Chief Minister Adityanath said "earlier, if there was a dispute between two countries, intervention was expected from the US or Russia."

"Today the world is looking towards India and Prime Minister Modi for mediation between America and Iran and this is the new India", he said.

"The youngest country in the world is India and the youngest state in India is Uttar Pradesh. If this young power stands up, it can withstand any challenge. Today's youth can do something in every field. Positive energy always motivates a person to move forward," the chief minister observed.

Inaugurating the five-day event, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju said "the central government is giving top level facility to the young talent of country and the nation will be in very good position in the 2028 Olympics".

Rijiju said the National Youth festival will increase the "ek Bharat shresht Bharat" bonding and it will prove as learning platform for everyone.

BELUR: Describing Belur Math as a pilgrimage site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said visiting the global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, in Howrah district, was nothing short of "homecoming" for him.

The Prime Minister also contended that he was grateful to the authorities of the monastic order for granting him an opportunity to spend a night at the math.

"This (place) is no less than a pilgrimage site. To me, this is like coming back home. I am fortunate that the president of Ramakrishna Math and Mission gave me the permission to spend a night here.

"As per the security protocol, I am not allowed to go anywhere I feel like... I am grateful to the (state) government for allowing me to spend a night here," Modi, who was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti with an uttariya (scarf) round his neck, said while addressing people on the occasion of National Youth Day - hosted by Math authorities to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The PM insisted that the ambience at Belur Math reminded him of his duty towards people.

"This land, its breeze, the water will make you feel the presence of Swami Ramakrishna Paramhangsha, Ma Sarada devi, Swami Brahamananda, Swami Vivekananda and several other saints. Whenever I visit Belur, the place reminds me that my job is to serve the 130 crore people (of this country)," he told a gathering of schoolchildren on the math premises.

Referring to his association with a former president of the mission and his spiritual guru, Swami Atmasthananda, Modi said his teachings broadened minds and showed paths.

He reminisced his time with Swami Atwasthananda and said the saint's words changed the course of his life.

"Last time, I had gone back (from Belur Math) with the blessings of Swami Atmasthananda. He was the one who taught me that jana seva (serving the people) is the way to serve Prabhu (the Almighty). Today, he might not be physically present among us, but his works, teachings will always broaden our minds and paths," the PM said.

In 2013, during his Kolkata visit, Modi had visited Swami Atmasthananda and sought his blessings.

Two years later, he had called on the ailing saint at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan, a hospital run by the monastic order in south Kolkata and enquired about his health.

After Swami Atmasthananda's death in 2017, the prime minister had termed it as a "personal loss".

Swami Suvirananda, the Ramakrishna Math and Mission general secretary, said Modi was the first prime minister to spend a night at the math.

"Truly, for us, too, it was like welcoming our son to his home. He is the prime minister and our guest. It's a matter of pride that he expressed his willingness to spend a night here. He is the first PM to have spent a night here. No PM or President had stayed here ever," he said.

On Saturday night, Modi, who was in the city on a two-day visit, was served bhog, which had kheer made of suji, and sabji, he said.

The PM, who generally takes a walk every morning, made an exception on Sunday as he started his day with a cup of sugar-free tea, followed by upma and dosa for breakfast, the monk said.

"Modi ji took a stroll on the math premises before visiting Swamiji's (Swami Vivekananda) room, where he sat down to meditate. He also offered prayers at the temple," he said.

The mission authorities gifted the prime minister books on Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda, among other items.

"He interacted with our seers and they took photographs with him," Swami Suvirananda said.

Asked whether the morning-prayer session was specially arranged for the PM, the monk said, "It's a regular affair, the programme is held annually (on the occasion of National Youth Day). We have not arranged anything separately."

Despite the heightened security at Belur Math owing to the prime minister's visit, the mission authorities had on Sunday allowed common people to enter its premises.

"Since today is the birth anniversary of Swamiji, there was a huge rush. We had allowed the bhakts to enter the math till 8 am, following which it was temporarily closed for visitors. Once the PM left, the math started functioning like any other day," a senior official of the monastic order said.