People's pain greater than mine, says wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee in Purulia

India

oi-Deepika S

Kolkata, Mar 15: 'People's pain is greater than my pain', said Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who hit the poll campaign trail on a wheelchair on Monday.

"Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around," Banerjee said at Purulia rally.

Banerjee is contesting the high-profile Nandigram seat for the first time against former confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari, the sitting MLA, who resigned and switched over to the BJP.

Banerjee was injured in her left leg, head and chest while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10 after filing her nomination, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life".

Grammys 2021: Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins for a female artist | Oneindia News

The Election Commission, however, ruled out that there was any attack on the West Bengal chief minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress leader after reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government. The Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to lapse on part of her security in charge.