YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    People's pain greater than mine, says wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee in Purulia

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 15: 'People's pain is greater than my pain', said Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who hit the poll campaign trail on a wheelchair on Monday.

    Mamata Banerjee
    Mamata Banerjee

    "Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around," Banerjee said at Purulia rally.

    Banerjee is contesting the high-profile Nandigram seat for the first time against former confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari, the sitting MLA, who resigned and switched over to the BJP.

    Banerjee was injured in her left leg, head and chest while campaigning in Nandigram on March 10 after filing her nomination, an incident the ruling TMC claimed was a "BJP conspiracy to take her life".

      Grammys 2021: Beyonce breaks record for most Grammy wins for a female artist | Oneindia News

      The Election Commission, however, ruled out that there was any attack on the West Bengal chief minister and the ruling Trinamool Congress leader after reviewing the reports sent by its two special poll observers and the state government. The Commission concluded that Banerjee sustained injuries due to lapse on part of her security in charge.

      More WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 News

      Read more about:

      West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X