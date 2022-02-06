Punjab CM Channi files nomination papers from Bhadaur, says he has come to constituency like Sudama

People of Punjab will fight this battle: Channi thanks Cong on CM face announcement

Chandigarh, Feb 06: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi thanked the Congress for announcing him as the CM candidate of the party for the upcoming polls.

"I sincerely thank the Congress High Command and people of Punjab for bestowing their trust in me. As you have seen us work so hard in the last 111 days to take Punjab forward, I assure you to take Punjab and Punjabis on the path of progress with new zeal and dedication," Channi tweeted.

"I thank everyone. This is a big battle which I can't fight alone. I don't have the money, courage to fight it. The people of Punjab will fight this battle," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday declared Charanjit Singh Channi as his party's chief ministerial face for the high-stakes Punjab Assembly polls.

"People of Punjab said we need a CM from 'gareeb ghar' (poor family)," said Gandhi.

The other main contender for the party's CM face was Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, a Jat Sikh face.

The party had taken feedback from its leaders and workers, and had also sought the opinion of the public on who should be its chief ministerial candidate through an automated call system.

Gandhi also lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is not the PM but a "king".

Have you seen him helping anyone on roadside, he asks.