People of Assam observed Shok Bihu this year to protest against citizenship bill

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The issue of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by the government led by Narendra Modi has infuriated people of Assam so much that they have not taken to street but one of the allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state as Asom Gana Parishad withdrew its support from the state government. People of the state have observed Bihu as Shok-Bihu this year.

    Not only people from the other political parties but people associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and even a section of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are disappointed over this decision of the central government. Sources in the state said that prayers made to the Agni (fire) God and Surya (Sun) God is to restore peace in the area and help preserve Assamiya Asmita, its language, culture, heritage and overall Sanskriti from Bangladeshi influence!

    The people of Assam is of the view that even the Assam accord of 1984 signed by the then Congress government and Ason Gana Parishad talks about preserving culture and language of Assam. The source said that Assam has 99 per cent Vaishnavite population and are followers of Bhakti Marg while even Hindus of Bangladesh (Bengalis) are Shakts. Principle, philosophy, food habit, language, customs, all are different. "Are Assamese Hindus not Hindus?, they asked. They also accused the government that the proposed law will destroy culture of the state.

    Now people of Assam are asking that how would you differentiate between a Bangladeshi Muslim and Bangladeshi Hindu. Bangladeshi Hindu covers up for Bangladeshi Muslim efficiently because they move village wise and take care each other's security. For them, Assam is just a safe heaven for infiltrators. The BJP government is talking about Hindus in Citizenship bill but Assamese are apprehensive that in the guise of this law many Muslims hiding their identity will come to Assam as they are spread across the country. The People of Assam are saying that it will be very difficult to identify that who is a Bangladesh Hindu and who is a Bangladeshi Muslim.

    They are of the view that with the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, the original owners of Barak Valley will ever get their land back? Will the infiltrators, now citizens return the land? Why would they? They've just got extra ammunition to attack them. Kachari tribes of Assam is no more in Barak Vally. Only 21 family of Kachari tribes remains which is an ancient tribe. How long people like them will have to flee the places of their ancestors for vote bank politics. Is this not a human right violation. Assam that faces difficult situation during floods and people are forced to take shelter along national highway even cases have been found that when last rites were performed along NH. So where will they be accommodated.

    They added that the policy of vote bank started by the Congress is continuing by the Bharatiya Janata Party. This is what people inside the BJP and the RSS affiliate organisations feel. But one thing is clear that people of the Assam who had voted for the BJP on the issue of Jati, Mati and Bhedi are feeling cheated as they gave a full majority to the party to protect their identity. The protest is expected to continue.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 7:48 [IST]
