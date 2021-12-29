YouTube
    Vijayawada, Dec 29: Andhra Pradesh BJP President Somu Veerraju on Tuesday claimed that quality liquor in the state will be sold at Rs 75 per quarter bottle if the saffron party comes to power and once the revenue increased it will be brought down to Rs 50.

    People in Andhra to get quality liquor at Rs 50 if BJP comes to power: Somu Veerraju

    At a public event, the state BJP president slammed the Andhra government of selling "poor" quality liquor at higher rates. He claimed that fake brands rule the market, while the quality brands are not available, a report on Times of India claims.

    He then alleged that some members of the ruling party own liquor companies which are supplying cheap liquor to the government.

    According to Veerraju, the state has one crore liquor consumers who are spending Rs 12,000 a month on alcohol and the government gives them back through one scheme or the other.

    Urging those one crore people to vote for the BJP, Somu Veerraju stated that if the BJP comes to power people would get quality liquor at Rs 75 per quarter bottle and it will be reduced to Rs 50 per quarter if the revenue improves.

    Currently, a quarter bottle of quality liquor in Andhra Pradesh costs over Rs 200.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:08 [IST]
    X