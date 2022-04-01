People hesitate to approach police, image is tarnished due to corruption: Chief Justice

YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Friday recounted how the police system in India evolved from the British period, said with passage of time, the CBI has "come under deep public scrutiny".

    Representational Image

    Delivering the 19th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture of CBI on "Democracy: Role and Responsibilities of Investigative Agencies", CJI Ramana said police officers often complained of being harassed after regime change.

    "People hesitate to approach Police in times of despair. Its image is tarnished due to corruption, Police excesses, lack of impartiality and close nexus with the political class. Often police officers complained of being harassed after regime change," he said.

    "Police should reclaim social legitimacy & public trust by breaking nexus with the political executive and should stand by ethics and integrity. It stands true for all institutions," he added.

    "Lack of infra and manpower, inhuman conditions at lowest levels, lack of modern equipment, questionable methods of procuring evidence, officers failing to abide by the rulebook and lack of accountability of officers are issues that are affecting the policing system," he further said.

    Story first published: Friday, April 1, 2022, 18:56 [IST]
    X