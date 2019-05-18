  • search
    People have right to vote for whichever party: Sheila Dikshit on Kejriwal's Muslim vote claim

    New Delhi, May 18: Reacting to Delhi CM's reported remark that 'Muslim votes shifted to Congress in Delhi at last moment', Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said everyone has the right to vote for whichever party he/she wants to.

    The former chief minister was quoted by ANI as saying, "Don't know what is he trying to say. Everyone has a right to vote whichever party he/she wants to vote. People of Delhi did not understand nor liked his governance model."

    Congress leader Sheila Dikshit

    On Friday Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that Muslim votes shifted to the Congress at the last moment before polling. Kejriwal who had earlier claimed of winning all seven seats in Delhi conceded that this shift will hurt the party.

    Cong has won elections in Delhi more times than it has faced defeat: Sheila Dikshit

    In an interview to the Indian Express AAP national convener, when asked how many seats his party would get in Delhi, said, "Until 48 hours before polling, it seemed like all seven seats will come to AAP. But at the last moment, the complete Muslim vote got shifted to Congress. We are still trying to figure out what actually happened."

    Polling for seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital was held on May 12 with a voter turnout of 60 per cent.

