People have faith in Gandhis, Congress united under Sonia: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Mar 09: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the Congress is "united" and "vibrant" under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and called Rahul Gandhi the only national opposition leader raising a voice against the Narendra Modi government.

Gehlot's statement appears to have been triggered by the cover story and an editorial in a news magazine, which argued that the Gandhis are now "isolated".

The CM said some people have a "misconception" that the family has been isolated in public life, he said. People across society have faith in them and in their leadership qualities, he added.

He said that because of this faith in the Gandhis the rank and file of the Congress across the country are standing firm with them, and the family will never be "isolated".

Gehlot said the Congress under the leadership of party president Sonia Gandhi is "united, vibrant and strong enough to take on any challenges". He said former party president Rahul Gandhi is the only national opposition leader who is raising a voice against the NDA government on issues related to common people.

"Demonstrated and continuous commitment is the defining hallmark of leadership. And there is no match for his commitment and dedication towards the nation. We have a vibrant opposition, what we need is a vibrant and free press," Gehlot said.