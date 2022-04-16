Life has opened a new avenue for me: Babul Supriyo on joining Trinamool Congress

People have destroyed BJP’s ego: Babul Supriyo

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Apr 16: With the TMC candidates looking for a sure win in the by-elections in West Bengal, party leader Babul Supriyo said that the people have destroyed the BJP's ego.

"It is poetic justice that TMC won in Asansol. In Asansol, I won on my own credit. Today, people have destroyed the BJP's ego. The credit for the victory goes to Mamata Banerjee," Supriyo said.

Banerjee also thanked the voters as her party looks set for a resounding victory in the by polls to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and the Ballygunge assembly constituency.

"I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol parliamentary constituency and the Ballygunge assembly constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates," the Bengal CM said.

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma-Mati-Manush organization. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she also said.

Former union minister Babul Supriyo is certain of beating Saira Shah of the CPI(M) in the Ballygunge seat. He had quit the BJP following the party's loss in the West Bengal elections.

Know all about Babul Supriyo

Shatrughan Sinha is also way ahead of his BJP rival Agnimitra Paul in Asansol. He has a lead of nearly 4.7 lakhs and his victory looks certain.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 15:14 [IST]