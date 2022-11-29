Israeli Ambassador says he is ashamed after Jewish filmmaker calls The Kashmir Files vulgar propaganda

On 'The Kashmir Files' being called 'propaganda' by Israeli filmmaker, BJP's Amit Malviya said that once Holocaust was denied and Schindler's List named a 'propaganda' but eventually, the truth prevails.

New Delhi, Nov 29: As the controversy erupted after Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid for calling The Kashmir Files a 'propaganda and vulgar' film, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya drew parallels between Lapid's condemnation of the Vivek Agnihotri film and the denial of the Holocaust, or genocide of Jews during World War II.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP IT cell chief wrote, "Israel's Ambassador responds to compatriot filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of Kashmir Files. For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler's List a propaganda, just like some are doing to Kashmir Files."

Malviya also added, "Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what..."

Israel’s Ambassador responds to compatriot filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s criticism of Kashmir Files. For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler’s List a propaganda, just like some are doing to Kashmir Files.



Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what… https://t.co/duU36qNjDg — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 29, 2022

Malviya quoted the Israeli ambassador Naor Gilon's tweet condemning Lapid's criticism of 'The Kashmir Files' - a movie about the plight and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley.

Along with Malviya, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also slammed Lapid for his statement that he misused the platform. "National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) will take cognizance of it. He should not have used such words," said the Goa CM.

Delhi advocate files complaint against Israeli filmmaker Lapid for calling 'The Kashmir Files' vulgar

The BJP's Goa spokesperson Savio Rodrigues also slammed Lapid and declared his comments an insult to the 'horrors faced by Kashmiri Hindus'.

What did the Israeli filmmaker say?

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on Monday termed The Kashmir Files film as "propaganda" and "vulgar".

Lapid was the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India or IFFI. The film, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Lapid said in his speech at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022 that he was shocked to see the film being screened at the film festival.

Palestine sympathiser, lesser known filmmaker Nadav Lapid had once called Israel a 'sick soul’

"All of us were disturbed and shocked by the movie 'The Kashmir Files'. It felt to us like a propaganda and vulgar movie that was inappropriate for an artistic and competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel comfortable to openly share this feeling with you since the spirit of the festival can truly accept critical discussion which is essential for art and life," Lapid said.

Following the statement, it created a huge controversy. The intensity of the protests was such that Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon came forward and said that were his personal remarks.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 16:26 [IST]