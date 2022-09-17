'Pehle hum Kabootar chhodte the, aaj Cheetah chhod rahe hai', says PM at National Logistics Policy

While cheetahs roar in India again, Cong accuses PM Modi of 'tamasha'

New Delhi, Sep 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP), which along with Gatishakti the government said will reduce the cost of logistics and boost exports.

"There is a connection with the launch of National Logistics Policy and the release of cheetahs on the same day. We want our logistics to move at the same speed of the Cheetah," said PM Modi at the launch of the National Logistics Policy, in Delhi.''

While speaking at the launch event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, PM Modi said,''Today we are the world's 5th biggest economy. The country is transforming. 'Pehle hum Kabootar chhodte the, aaj Cheetah chhod rahe hai'.''

#WATCH | Today we are the world's 5th biggest economy. The country is transforming. 'Pehle hum Kabootar chhodte the, aaj Cheetah chhod rahe hai': PM Narendra Modi at the launch of the National Logistics Policy, in Delhi pic.twitter.com/2V1jtAAtsW — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022

He further said that the government recently liberalised the drone policy which will enable many possibilities in logistics. Citing a use case, Modi said in near future drones can be used to deliver fresh fish in landlocked areas.

"If this idea works for someone, I don't need royalty for it," Modi joked.

Union trade minister Piyush Goyal said NLP along with Gatishakti will be "serve as double engine for economic growth".

Story first published: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 18:56 [IST]