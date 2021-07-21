Pegasus row: I have taped the camera of my phone says Mamata Banerjee

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, July 21: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee launched an attack on the Centre over the Pegasus row and said that she covered the camera of her mobile phone to prevent snooping.

She also made an appeal to the Supreme Court to take sup motu cognisance of the alleged snooping by the Israeli spyware. While showing her phone camera covered with a tape, she said, "I plastered my phone because they tap everything, be it video or audio.

Pegasus snooped on key coalition players before Congress-JD(S) government collapse in 2019

She also said that she is unable to speak with her counterparts in Delhi and Odisha. Pegasus is dangerous. They are harassing people. Sometimes I cannot speak with anyone, she also said.

Spygiri is going on. The phones of ministers, judges are being tapped and they have finished the democratic structure. Pegasus has captured the election commission, ministers, judiciary and media, she also said.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 15:30 [IST]