Pegasus: Only two handed over mobiles to panel

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 03: Only two persons in the past one month have handed over their mobiles to the Pegasus panel appointed by the Supreme Court. The court has given the panel others time till February 8 to get in touch with it.

Supreme Court of India, vide the order dated Oct 27, 2021 in Writ Petition 314 (CrI) of 2021 and connected matters, has constituted this Technical Committee to enquire, investigate and determine the following in regar to Pegasus spyware/malware:

Whether the Pegasus suite of spyware was used on phones or other devices of the citizens of India to acceststored data, eavesdrop on conversations, intercept information and/or for any other purposes not explicitly stated herein?

The details of the victims and/or persons affected by such a spyware attack.

What steps/actions have been taken by the Respondent-Union of India after reports were published in the year 2019 about backing of WhatsApp accounts of Indian citizens, using the Pegasus suite of spyware.

Whether any Pegasus suite of spyware was acquired by the Respondent-Union of India, or any State

Government, or any central or state agency for use against the citizens of Indla?

If any government agency has used the Pegasus suite of spyware on the citizens of this country, under what law, rule, guideline, protocol or lawful procedure was such deployment made?

If any domestic entity/person has used the spyware on the citizens of this country, then is such a use authorised?

Any other matter or aspect which may be connected, ancillary or incidental to the above terms of reference, which the Committee may deem fit and proper to Investigate, a public notice read.

Story first published: Thursday, February 3, 2022, 15:57 [IST]