'Peeing' on flight: Delhi Police summons Air India staff on Saturday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 06: The Delhi Police has summoned Air India staff in connection with the incident in which a passenger allegedly urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi, sources said on Friday.

    According to the sources, the Air India staff, including pilot and co-pilot, were issued summons for Friday, but they didn't appear. Now, they have been summoned at the office of deputy commissioner of police (airport) on Saturday at 10.30 am.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the accused passenger. The accused, Shankar Mishra, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, allegedly in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight on November 26 last year.

    Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.

    A police officer said that teams have been sent to Mumbai and Bengaluru. The office of the accused is situated in Bengaluru and it was found in primary investigation that he was working from home, the officer said, adding that police are conducting raids to nab him.

    X