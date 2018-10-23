Paytm says consumer data safe after founder's personal data stolen

Mumbai, Oct 23: India's biggest digital-payments firm Paytm on Tuesday said its consumer data was safe after police arrested three people, including the company's spokeswoman, over allegations they tried to blackmail its founder and extort nearly Rs 20 crore by threatening to leak personal data.

"This is a case of personal data theft of Vijay Shekhar Sharma, where three arrests were made yesterday. Paytm would like to reiterate that all our consumer data is protected with the highest and most impenetrable levels of security," the company said in a statement.

The company said it would not comment further, pending the police investigation.

Also Read | Secy among 3 employees held for blackmailing Paytm boss with stolen personal data

Three Paytm employees were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to extort Rs. 20 crore from the e-wallet giant's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma after threatening to leak stolen personal data and confidential information, Noida Police said.

The arrested woman, who allegedly masterminded the extortion bid is Mr Sharma's secretary. All three of them had threatened to leak the data and misuse the information to cause loss to the firm and dent its public image, officials said.