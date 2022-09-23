Poster war escalates, Karnataka Congress leaders detained in Bengaluru

YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 23: Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaih and several others were detained in Bengaluru today in connection with the 'PayCM' campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

    File photo of Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar

    "Yes, 'PayCM' poster protest will continue in the entire state. This is a campaign by the Congress party against this "40% corruption government", said Karnataka LoP Siddaramaiah, after being detained.

    Posters of "PayCM' with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's photograph surfaced in parts of the city on Wednesday.

    They were similar to electronic wallet Paytm. Bommai's face figures in the middle of the QR code with the message "40 % accepted here".

    The development comes in the midst of an aggressive campaign against the state government by the Congress, which charged it with corruption in awarding public contracts and recruitment to government jobs.

    X