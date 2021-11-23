Pay just 10% now and book your dream home at TVS Emerald Atrium

From Determination To Hardwork- The Journey Of Vipul Kothari Is Like No Other

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Oneindia Staff

10:85:5 Payment Plan. Pay Just 10% Now* to Book Your Dream Home. No Need to Opt for Home Loan Before 2024.

Located near Perungalathur in Chennai, TVS Emerald Atrium is the latest residential housing project by TVS Emerald, which is a part of the reputed TVS Group. Spread over 2.53 acres of land, it has got easy access to major IT parks, schools, hospitals and entertainment hubs.

It is designed to offer customers not just apartments but well-planned living spaces that provide convenience, quality and luxury. Atrium has good features such as two acres of landscaped gardens and parks, a dedicated central atrium of 10,800 Sq.ft and excellent social infrastructure and connectivity to the city.

TVS Emerald Atrium is located within the 18-acre community of TVS Emerald and offers 2 and 3 BHK apartments in a Basement + Stilt + 8 Floor configuration.

Why You Should Buy an Apartment Here?

Lively 18 Acre community with 500+ residents

2 Acres of Landscaped gardens & Parks

Dedicated central atrium of 10800 Sq.ft.

75+ Project Amenities & Features

Excellent social infrastructure and connectivity to city

5 Km from Perungalathur Railway Station

5 Km to Kilambakkam Bus Terminus

5 Km from Vandalur Junction

6 Schools within 5 Km radius

Walking/jogging track, yoga lawn, open amphi-theatre, half basketball court, skating rink, cricket pitch, commercial complex, children's play area, clubhouse - lounge, gym, multi-purpose hall, mini theatre, indoor play area, swimming pool, indoor badminton court and guest bedroom are the common facilities available at the TVS Emerald GreenAcres.

The other amenities include a herbal garden, outdoor gym, senior citizen area and toddler's play area. The project, which was launched in October 2021, is in the under-construction stage and will be available for possession in 2025. The project is located just 500 meters from Vandalur-Kelambakkam road.

Customers can book their dream home at a click of a button by just paying 10 per cent of the total cost now and no need to opt for the home loan before 2024.

"At TVS Emerald, we uphold our founder's values by ensuring we complete our housing projects on time. We get them certified by international certification bodies, and maintain our projects with seamless aftercare after completion. We bring you the best homes by using world-class architects and top-quality building materials. These qualities are the foundation of the homes we build for you," the company states.

TVS Emerald is a part of the TVS Group that also owns TVS Motor Company, the third-largest two-wheeler maker in India. TV Sundaram lyengar founded the TVS in 1911.