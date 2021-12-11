Pawar red-flagged BJP's divisive methods 25 years ago, Sena realised in 2019: Raut

Those who sent Anil Deshmukh to jail will pay the price: Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, Dec 11: NCP chief Sharad Pawar had said 25 years ago that BJP was a divisive party but Shiv Sena realised about this reality only two years back, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Saturday apparently referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party severing ties with BJP and forming a government with NCP and Congress after the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Raut was speaking at an event after a book titled Nemkechi Bolane, a collection of Pawar's speeches in Marathi at various political rallies was released.

Some 25 years ago, Sharad Pawar had said that BJP did not want unity in the country. Its methods are divisive. We realised this two years back. He had also said that BJP's policies were regressive which would take the country back. However, we took a long time to realise it, the Shiv Sena MP said.

Referring to the title of the book, which can be roughly translated as speaking with brevity, Raut said, The name of the book is so good that we all should gift it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He needs to know certain things.

Raut said the Central Hall of parliament used to be known for meetings between leaders across the parties and between senior journalists and leaders, who would discuss various issues.

"However, in the last few years, we have seen that those who try to raise questions are being opposed and muzzled, he alleged.

Raut said the denial of the basic rights to raise questions paves the way for majoritarianism.

"Pawar had said this some years ago and now we have seen it being the reality, the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 18:14 [IST]