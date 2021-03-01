Patnaik takes first jab of Covaxin

YouTube
    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Mar 01: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as the state government launched the third phase of the inoculation drive for elderly people and those with comorbidities in the age group of 45-59, officials said.

    The 74-year-old BJD supremo came down to the Vidhan Sabha dispensary to receive the Covaxin jab, they said.

    Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

    Sharing a picture of him getting inoculated, Patnaik tweeted, "Happy to share that I took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccine to people.

    Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccine for a #COVIFFreeOdisha.

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 12:49 [IST]
    X