    Patna HC rejects Tejashwi Yadav's plea, says he will have to vacate Govt bungalow

    By
    |

    Patna, Jan 7: The Patna High Court on Monday has rejected Tejashwi Yadav's petition challenging Bihar government's order to vacate his bungalow. The bungalow was allotted to him when he was Bihar Deputy CM.

    The government quarter on 1, Polo Road, which was allotted to the petitioner was in accordance with the status of his leader of opposition post, the court had earlier said.

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav

    Tejashwi has not vacated his residence since he had to step down as the deputy CM in July 2017 following the installation of NDA government in the state and has been fighting a legal battle, despite government order to vacate the premise.

    Also Read | Grand Alliance's first meeting on seat sharing at Tejashwi's house on Monday

    Tejashwi, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, became the Bihar deputy chief minister in November 2015 after the Grand Alliance comprising his party, chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Congress won a huge majority in the Assembly polls. However, he lost the chair in July last year when Kumar walked out of the coalition and formed a new government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 13:11 [IST]
