Patient's family thrashes doctor in Hyderabad

Doctors of Hyderabad Gandhi hospital went on a strike after family of a patient allegedly beat up a doctor holding him responsible for patient's death.

The deceased patient's daughter alleged that the doctors at the Gandhi hospital refused to her father.

The patient's family came to the same hospital as they could not afford private hospital.

Superintendent of the hospital claimed that the family took the patient away and came back only when he was critical. "He died within 10 minutes, he added.

They took him away&came back only when he was critical. He died within 10 minutes. They hit the doctor blaming him for it: Superintendent pic.twitter.com/D0lRSZnjT5 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2017

OneIndia News